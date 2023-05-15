Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $53,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,840 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

