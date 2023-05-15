Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $65.67 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 430,545 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,023,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,224,000 after buying an additional 402,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,812,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

