Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $74.07 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $74,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.40 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

