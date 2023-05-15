Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $81.22 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $81,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $58.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

