Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.67% of Cognex worth $54,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

