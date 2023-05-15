Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of IDEX worth $76,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day moving average is $225.76. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

