Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 111,178 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,178 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of IQVIA worth $67,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $187.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

