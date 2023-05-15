Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,145 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $88,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Shares of VRTX opened at $349.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.