Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 171,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

