MOBLAND (SYNR) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $146,146.90 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

