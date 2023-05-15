Monetta Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $91.81. 6,031,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

