Monetta Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.28. 16,587,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,914,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.