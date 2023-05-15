MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $264.60 on Monday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

