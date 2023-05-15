Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Monday. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

