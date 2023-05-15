Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

