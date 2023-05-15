MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MultiChoice Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

MCHOY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747. MultiChoice Group has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

