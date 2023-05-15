Muzinich & Co. Inc. Buys 10,695 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 3.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 201,568 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,366,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

