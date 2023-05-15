Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $16.03 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 12.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. 288,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

