Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 4.1% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 565,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

TSLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. 141,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

