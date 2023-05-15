Muzinich & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3,463.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

HST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 435,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.