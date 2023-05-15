Muzinich & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 123,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.40.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

