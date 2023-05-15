Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.75. The company had a trading volume of 166,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

