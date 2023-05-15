Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $60,556.91 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00128876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003780 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,143,149 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

