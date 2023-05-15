NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.53 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00006083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $58.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 904,991,089 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

