Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $2.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.