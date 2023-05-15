Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Nerdy stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last ninety days. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

