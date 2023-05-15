Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $4,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,933. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

