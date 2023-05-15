NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $85.18

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.18, but opened at $87.71. NetEase shares last traded at $87.89, with a volume of 113,541 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 232,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

