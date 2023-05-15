Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Shares Down 3.1%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 306,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,012,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $984.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

