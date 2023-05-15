New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,341,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $141,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. 261,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.