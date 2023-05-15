Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,973. Newcore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
