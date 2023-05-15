Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,973. Newcore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

