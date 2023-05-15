Nexum (NEXM) Price Up 129.7% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 129.7% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $48.82 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

