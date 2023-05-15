NFT Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $613,063.15 and approximately $94.63 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,793.79 or 0.99980217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01662477 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.