Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE V traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. The stock had a trading volume of 422,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

