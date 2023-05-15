Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 543,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 327,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.