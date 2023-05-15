Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.80. 31,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.