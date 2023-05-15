Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.79. The stock had a trading volume of 627,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $445.54. The firm has a market cap of $411.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.85 and a 200 day moving average of $357.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

