Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 426 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML opened at $648.53 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $640.91 and a 200-day moving average of $615.16.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

