Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $385.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

