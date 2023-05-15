Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Critical Comparison

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden N/A N/A N/A Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nihon Kohden pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Edenred 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nihon Kohden and Edenred, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edenred has a consensus target price of $55.73, indicating a potential upside of 73.35%. Given Edenred’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Edenred’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.32 $213.56 million $1.17 11.95 Edenred $2.14 billion 7.50 $406.69 million N/A N/A

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edenred beats Nihon Kohden on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

