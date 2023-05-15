NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.69. 2,110,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,327. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

