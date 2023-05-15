NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,618,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,310 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $99,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 1,789,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.92. 688,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

