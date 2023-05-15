Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.4 days.

Nitori Stock Performance

Nitori stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. Nitori has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $143.58.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group of companies that deal with the sale of furniture. It operates through the Nitori Business and Shimachu Business segments. The Nitori Business segments handles the development, manufacture, and sale of furniture and interior merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.