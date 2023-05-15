Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE NOAH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $949.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

