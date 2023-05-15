Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Noah Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE NOAH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $949.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.