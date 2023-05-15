Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Novanta Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ NOVT opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Novanta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Novanta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
