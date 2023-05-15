Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $140.23. 210,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

