NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.75 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $346,871.59 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,266,269 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

