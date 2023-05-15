Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $83.84 million and $1.61 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $13.45 or 0.00050139 BTC on exchanges.

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,877,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,232,360 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

