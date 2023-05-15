NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

