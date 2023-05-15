Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 46,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,704. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

