Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 46,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,704. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

