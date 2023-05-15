Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 46,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,704. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.